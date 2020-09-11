George Lewis Barrier IIIJanuary 29, 1941 - September 8, 2020George Lewis Barrier III, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his residence.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity Church Cemetery, corner of Washington and Walnut Streets, in Mt. Pleasant, officiated by the Rev. Craig Saltzer. Military graveside rites will be provided by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.Mr. Barrier was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Cabarrus County, son of the late George Lewis Barrier II and Pearl Ballentine Barrier. He was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School. Following high school, he began a career in the U.S. Air Force serving for 22 years and achieving the rank of Senior Master Sgt. George was an active member of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity. He served the church as a choir member, property committee chairman and past President of church councils. George also was a valued member in the Mt. Pleasant Lions Club, where he served as the secretary and treasurer for many years, past President and co-bulletin editor. George was also a recipient of the Jack Stickley award and a member of the Melvin Jones Fellowship. George supported the ministry of the Mt. Pleasant Food Pantry dedicating many hours of work and serving on the board of directors. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Murph Barrier in January 2020.He is survived by two sons, Buddy Barrier (Holly) and Steve Barrier (Kellie); four grandchildren, Amanda Nicole Barrier, Chandler Collins, Sarah Kate Hamilton Barrier, and Andrew David Barrier; and brother, Richard Barrier and wife, Patti.Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, P.O. Box 595, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124.