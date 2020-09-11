1/1
Aydan Gabriel "Bam Bam" Smith
2014 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aydan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith, Aydan "Bam Bam" Gabriel

June 16, 2014 - September 3, 2020

Aydan Gabriel "Bam Bam" Smith passed away at his home on September 3, 2020 due to a tragic accident. He was born June 16, 2014 in Winston-Salem to Daniel and Susan Smith. Aydan was a student at King Elementary School. He enjoyed playing Sonic and Super Mario, watching YouTube, and listening to his favorite band, Skillet. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Harp, Jr., great-grandparents, Mary Hauser, Harold Hauser, and Ella Mae Scott Smith. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Bethany "Skittles" Smith; grandparents, Mary "Googram" Harp, Karen "Maw Maw" (Joseph "Paw Paw") Cauthen, and Tom "Grandpa" (Elaine) Smith; great-grandparents, Zona "Grand-Nana" Sanders, Willene "Ganny Lene" Cauthen and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. A private service will be held for Aydan at King Christian Center and interment will follow at Mount Pleasant United Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Go Fund Me Page under Susan Smith. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel

305 Bethania Rural Hall Road

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
(336) 969-5593
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved