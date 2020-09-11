1/
Johnny Ford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny Ford

The Rev. Johnny Ford, of Lynchburg Va., transitioned from this life Monday, September 07, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Amherst County Va., he was the son of the late Robert O. Ford Sr. and Maggie Smith Ford. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Mrs. Shirley Colmore Ford, who also preceded him in death.

The Rev. Ford was the retired pastor of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. The Rev. Ford attended Amherst County Public Schools and received a bible certificate from Liberty Baptist College. He was a lifelong student of the Word of God. His main objective was to witness to others and bring souls to Christ.

The Rev. Ford is survived by his children Sondra Jones (Alphonsa), Johnny Ford, Jr., (Diane), Debra Crawley (Berle), Darryl Ford (Stephanie) and Danielle Ford (Laurel). He is also survived by his siblings, Robert, Constance, Lucille, Julia, Darlene, and Charles; one sister-in-law, Yvonne Colmore, ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his extended Darby family and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Daily Bread; 721 Clay Street; Lynchburg, VA 24504, or Mount Carmel Baptist Church Memo: Shirley C. Ford scholarship fund; 800 Cabell Street; Lynchburg, VA 24504.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery. The family is receiving friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Communtiy Funeral Home and other times at the residence from 5 until 8 p.m. nightly. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com

Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.

Community Funeral Home directing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Mount Carmel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA 24504
(434) 847-7775
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
September 11, 2020
He was a great and gentle giant. RIP Rev. Ford!
Sandra Brown
Friend
September 11, 2020
I want thank you for your love with my family ; will be miss. I want to send and shout out that love to you and your family. SADLY MISS SIS
jean wright
Sister
September 11, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences.
Umeko Brown
Family
September 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Deborah Alexander
Friend
September 10, 2020
Rest in peace, love, power Uncle Johnny!
Deborah James
Family
September 10, 2020
Rest in Heaven Reverend Ford.
Kelly Franklin
September 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Tara Morgan
September 10, 2020
Gi Dee. Sending prayers of comfort to you and your family.
Beverly Cunningham
September 10, 2020
De De, I'm sorry for your loss. Love and prayers to you and your family.
Vincent & Cynthia Elliott
Friend
September 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Anupama Kothari
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved