Mrs. Shirley Corrinn Morrison Tabor, 86, of 13414 Hathaway Dr., Silver Springs, Md., passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at her residence. Celebration of life services will be held today, (Sept. 11), at 12 a.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home. Rutledge and Bigham is serving the Tabor family.



