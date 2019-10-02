Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Liturgy
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Babylon, NY
Cassell - Roberta F., of West Islip, LI, on October 1, 2019. Loving wife of the late Dean G. Cassell. Survived by her children Gerry (Laura) Cassell, Leslie A. (nee Cassell) Antolini and Geoffrey D. (Marguerite) Cassell. Cherished grandmother of Danielle Antolini, Christine Antolini, Gunther Cassell, Sigrid Cassell and Gretel Cassell. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Friday 11:15 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon, LI. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Babylon, LI. Visiting Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Donations in Roberta's name may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd., #114,Farmingdale, NY 11735. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019
