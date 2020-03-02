Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for A. Svendsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Kenneth Svendsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Kenneth Svendsen Notice
SVENDSEN - A. Kenneth, passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 88. He and his wife Evelyn were happily married for 69 years, with homes in North Massapequa, Port Washington, and then Huntington. Ken was a suc- cessful restaurateur, having managed and then owned the Village Bath Club in Manhasset and the Roslyn Country Club for almost 40 years. He served as Pesident of the Long Island Restaurant and Caterers Association, and was also active in Sons of Norway. Ken is survived by his wife; daughters Karen, Pam, and Debbie, and their husbands Paul, Dewey, and Bill; four grandchildren; and two great- granddaughters. He will be remembered for his love of music, travel, and gardening, his strong work ethic, and his sense of humor.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -