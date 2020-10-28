SCHALLER - A. Ronald, of Hampton Bays, formerly of Commack passed away on October 24, 2020 at a spry 90 years of age. Retired foreman of Fairchild Aviation. Graduate of Farmingdale High School and Korean War Veteran. Reunited in heaven with his beloved wife of 55 years, Patricia. Loving father of Lynn Dumala (Edward) and Gail Nielson (Robert). Adored grandfather of Jennifer, Kellie, Nicole, Alex and Morgan. Dear brother of George Schaller (Marie).Cherished friend of Jane Hafner. The family will receive visitors Thursday, 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Service Friday, 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment following at Washington Memorial Park, Mount Sinai.







