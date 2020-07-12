BRITVAN - Aaron, Esq., passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. Born July 10, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY, to Flora Stark and Louis Britvan. He was a Korean War Veteran and upon his return from service, attended Brooklyn Law School from 1958-1961. He was a practicing attorney for over 50 years and a pioneer in the area of Adoption Law. He served as Chairperson of the Adoption Committee Family Law Section of the NYS Bar Association and was a member of the New York State Task Force on Permanency Planning for Children in Foster Care. He was a consultant with the New York State legislature in the promulgation of laws in the area of adoption and foster care and helped pen numerous laws on adoption in New York State. He served as counsel and legal advisor to the Adoptive Parents Committee of the State of New York for many years and lectured on behalf of the NYS Bar Association, the Nassau Academy of Law, and the Suffolk Academy of Law on the subject of adoption. He was an instructor in the Continuing Legal Education program for attorneys seeking information on adoption, as well as a participating mentor on adoption to the Young Lawyers Section of the NYS Bar Association. He is the author of "Adoption in New York", an educational pamphlet distributed by the NYS Bar Association. He has appeared in and been interviewed by the news media including The New York Times, Newsday, ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX Network, PBS and has been a speaker for the American Fertility Association, the National Council on Adoption, Adoptive Parents Committee, and Resolve. Over the course of his career he brought thousands of families together through the process of adoption and his lasting legacy is all of the families that he lovingly helped to create. Aaron's pride and joy was his family and he is survived by his wife, Joan, daughters Lauren (Craig), Dina (Rich), and Nicole (David), his beloved grandchildren Dylan, Blake, Trevor, Jason, Callie and Ben, as well as the Orlinsky children and grandchildren who warmed his heart. Donations in his memory can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. His love, gentleness and genuine care for others will be greatly missed.