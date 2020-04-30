Home

ANDERSEN - Aase R. of Syosset NY, peacefully entered life eternal at the age of 96 on April 20th, 2020. Aase passed away from natural causes with her beloved daughter, Evelyn Meyers at her side. Aase was born in Oslo, Norway on November 6th 1923 to Karen and Leif Mathisen. She met her future husband, Harry E. Andersen on July 4th 1945 as WWII was winding down in Norway. During the 50th anniversary event in Oslo marking the end of WWII, she and Harry were honored to shake the hand of the King of Norway. She was so proud of this moment in her life and shared this story often with her many acquaintances. Aase and Harry settled in Syosset and were among the original founding members of Faith Lutheran Church, Syosset. They were blessed with two children, Evelyn and Arthur (who sadly passed in August 1978). Aase was a devoted and loving mother who felt great joy in raising her two children to adulthood.Aase was the proud wife of Harry, who rose in the ranks to become the Second Deputy Commissioner of the Nassau County Police Department. She was an active member of Norden Lodge 407 of the Sons of Norway. Blessed with a keen sense of humor and a loving heart, she will be greatly missed by her daughter and friends. Aase will be laid to rest at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington on May 2nd. A memorial service honoring her life is planned for the fall.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2020
