Abbe Sher
SHER - Abbe of Melville, NY passed away peacefully from complications of brain cancer on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 62. Abbe was raised in Portsmouth, NH before moving to New York 35 years ago. Abbe was an accomplished singer and entertainer. She earned degrees in opera from the Eastman School of Music, Boston University and the Boston Conservatory of Music. Abbe became a cantor later in her life. As a member of the Jewish clergy, Abbe led numerous congregations on Long Island, NY in songful prayer. Abbe loved animals, especially her dogs and cats. Her other passions were cooking, baking, gardening and traveling. Abbe was predeceased by her parents Maureen and Jerry Sher. She is survived by her fiance Art Ross of Melville, NY, her daughter Mia Adams and son-in-law Ken Adams of Maynard, MA and son Nathaniel Bear of Chicago, IL. She also leaves her brother, Ron Sher and sister-in-law, Laura Sher of North Hampton, NH as well as nieces Alana and Dana. A private family graveside service was held at Temple Israel Cemetery on Monday, November 16, 2020. Memorial donations may be made in Abbe's name to your local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). For online condolences, please visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com Arrangements were under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
