|
|
BIAL - Abbey of East Setauket formerly 58 yr resident of Levittown died suddenly on April 2, 2020. Devoted mother to Sue and Gary Ornstein, Helene and Steve Stout, Tedd and Leslie Bial. Loving grandmother to Elizabeth, Dan, Leah, Robby, Courtney and Jacob. Great-grandmother to Kayla, Ryan, Tennyson, and Evan. Dear sister to Barbara. She was a loving person who made friends everywhere she went, she was a role model to all. She lived her life with energy and compassion right to the very end. The world was a better place because of her. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2020