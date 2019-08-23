Home

Adam Lambert In Memoriam
ADAM LAMBERTMay 15, 1986 - August 23, 2008 "The days will always be brighter because he existed. The nights will always be darker because he is gone. And no matter what anybody says about grief, and about time healing all wounds, the truth is, there are certain sorrows that never fade away until the heart stops beating and the last breath is taken." Time has not healed anything. It has only taught us to live with the pain. Loving you forever, Adam Mom, Dad, and Alex
Published in Newsday on Aug. 23, 2019
