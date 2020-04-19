|
LIPTON - Adam Jason 37, of Rockville Centre passed away suddenly on Friday, April 17, 2020. Son of Karen and Wayne Lipton, and brother of Sarah Lipton Douglass (Michael) and Alex Lipton (Karen Jang), he lived with his parents after suffering a traumatic brain injury when he was ten and was hit by a car. For 27 years he was almost completely disabled and was cared for lovingly by his family and a staff of dedicated nurses, ther-apists and caregivers at home. Funeral arrangements are private. The family hopes to arrange a celebration of his life at a future date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020