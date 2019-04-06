|
BOSE - Adam Michael of Hicksville on April 4, 2019 in his 87th year. (Member of Hicksville Elks 1931, Owner of Regal Home Products of Great Neck). Loving husband who is now with his wife Stella in Heaven. Beloved father of Debra (Dr. Thomas J.) Manning, Douglas (Carol) Bose, Gail (Richard) LaPolla and his cherished Shi-poo Spritzer. Adoring grandfather of Colleen (John) Linthicum, Dr. Thomas J. (Alyson) Manning III, Robert LaPolla, Lisa LaPolla, Adam (Amanda) Bose, Patrick Manning, Caitlin (Joey) Bose and Kristen LaPolla and cherished Pop Pop of great-grandchildren Meredith and Reese Linthicum and Thomas J. Manning IV. Beloved son of Adam and Mary. Dear brother of the late Edward (Nancy), the late Helen Litka (Tony) and the late Bernard. Friends may call Saturday 7-9 PM and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11:30 AM at St. Ignatius R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Friends of Connor, 898 Cypress Lakeview Court, Tarpon Springs, FL 34688 in Adam's memory would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 6, 2019