Home

POWERED BY

Adelaine Parks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adelaine Parks Notice
PARKS - Adelaine, of Floral Park, NY passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020. Devoted wife of the late John. Loving mother of Anthony (Alison), William (Diana), Christopher (Catherine), John (Margaret) and the late Jeanne Marie. Cherished grandmother of Dee, Jes, Anthony, Emily (Scott Volpe), Maggie, Grace, John, and Christine and great-grandmother of Kaylee, Ashley, and Hali. Loving sister of the late Walter J. Schubert (Patricia). Friends may call 5-9pm on Thursday, February 20 at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Floral Park. Funeral Mass at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Garden City at 10:00am on Friday, February 21. Private Interment.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adelaine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -