|
|
PARKS - Adelaine, of Floral Park, NY passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020. Devoted wife of the late John. Loving mother of Anthony (Alison), William (Diana), Christopher (Catherine), John (Margaret) and the late Jeanne Marie. Cherished grandmother of Dee, Jes, Anthony, Emily (Scott Volpe), Maggie, Grace, John, and Christine and great-grandmother of Kaylee, Ashley, and Hali. Loving sister of the late Walter J. Schubert (Patricia). Friends may call 5-9pm on Thursday, February 20 at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Floral Park. Funeral Mass at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Garden City at 10:00am on Friday, February 21. Private Interment.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 19, 2020