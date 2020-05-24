|
GORDON - Adele Feeley, 100, August 24, 1919-May 15, 2020 died peacefully in Huntington surrounded by her loving family. Born in Leitrim, Ireland Adele emigrated with her family through Ellis Island at 5. Adele and her husband Joe moved from South Ozone Park to Williston Park where they raised six children in parish of St. Aidan's. There they developed a network of dear friends known as "The Group" each family having six or more children and who remained close to Adele for over 60 years. An accomplished Poet, Adele penned her 3rd Book, Whispers in My Heart to coincide with her 100th Birthday Celebration. Adele is survived by daughters Susan, Michele and Megan; grandchildren Shayne, Chauncey, Bridget, Taylor, Jolee and Doree. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph and 3 children, Patrick, Christopher and Bernadette. On her 100th birthday Adele wrote the following: "To my Family and Friends, I wish you fresh new Springtime's filled with laughter, A gentle breeze that warms you like a glove. I wish you all the happiness you pray for, But, most of all, dear heart I wish you love!" In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation in Adele's memory to St. Patrick's Church c/o Father Daniel's -GO Clinic- 400 West Main Street, Huntington, L.I. 11743. A celebration of Adele Gordon's life will be determined at a future date.
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2020