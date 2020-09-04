JOHNSON - Adele. Our community lost a pillar when Adele Johnson peacefully transitioned on August 22, 2020. She owned and operated Adele Johnson's School of Performing Arts in Hempstead for 20 years. She retired from A. Holly Patterson in Uniondale as a nurse's aide after 30 years. Services to be held September 4th at Carl Burnett in Hempstead with internment at Pinelawn Memorial. Her family invites all to visit a personal web page honoring their mother and to express condolences at; www.laurietalks.com/adelejohnson
Published in Newsday on Sep. 4, 2020.