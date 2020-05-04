Home

COOK- Adeline (nee Fischer) left us in her 93rd year due to Covid 19. Addie, as she was known, grew up in Mattituck and Cutchogue in the 30s and 40s. She attended Albany Teachers College while working multiple jobs as a golf caddy, waitress & soy bean picker to pay for her tuition. She taught English at Jerusalem Avenue JHS where she met fellow English teacher Roland Cook. They were married for 44 years until his untimely death in 2002. After raising four children, she made a career working at State Farm Insurance & retired at 80. Addie joins her husband Ro, six siblings, her parents & many family members & friends. She leaves behind several godchildren, nieces & nephews and four children & their spouses: Kevin & Victoria Cook, Tracy & Arthur Marino, Kelly & Jim Perkowski, Robin & Dave Jacobsen and her best friend of 70 years Patricia Christy. She will be missed forever by her beloved grandchildren, Heather & Russell, Michael & Jessica, Steven & Kristie, Zachary, Chris & Maria, Elenita, Tyler and Kiersten. Services will be private. She will be interred at Pinelawn. Please social distance to keep your elderly and at risk relatives safe.
Published in Newsday on May 4, 2020
