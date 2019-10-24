Home

Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
172 Main Street
Islip, NY
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
1928 - 2019
LINDEN- Adolf passed away on October 22, 2019. Born in Gelsenkirchen Germany on October 5, 1928, Adolf immigrated to the United States at the age of 7. A lifelong resident of Bay Shore, NY, Adolf graduated from Bay Shore High School as a member of the class of 1945. He served in the United States Army from 1946 to 1949 and was stationed in Kyoto, Japan. Following his years of military service, he earned a degree from Champlain College in Plattsburgh before entering the workforce. He spent many years working at Republic Aerospace before settling in to a career at Grumman Aerospace. At Grumman, Adolf proudly worked on the first lunar module landed on the moon. He was an avid boater and active member of the Bay Shore Yacht Club, where he served as Commodore. After retirement he became a part time resident and dedicated community member of Fort Pierce, Florida. He married his high school sweetheart Carol Frazee Linden in 1958. He is survived by his two children, Gretchen Douglas (Michael) and William Linden (Helene), and his three grandsons, Eric, Luke, and Sean. Visiting will be today, Thursday, October 24 from 6-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home Inc, 172 Main Street in Islip. Interment will be Friday 10am at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 24, 2019
