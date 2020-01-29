Home

Adrian Becker Notice
BECKER - Adrian, MD passed away Saturday January 25th at age 90. Born in Brooklyn, he graduated from the University of Arkansas (Phi Beta Kappa) in 1950 and SUNY Upstate Medical College in 1954. Adrian served as a Captain in the U.S. Army in Korea. He practiced internal medicine for many years in Plainview, New York. Adrian's exceptional gardening skills and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Adrian is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his children Jane, Lauren, and Jonathan, and his three much-loved grandchildren.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 29, 2020
