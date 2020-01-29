|
CANTARELLI - Agnes, (nee Krauss), 80, of Holtsville, NY on January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Marianne (Michael) and John (Erin). Cherished grandmother of Michael, Ashley and Kim. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home (S. of LIE Ext 63) 500 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends on Thursday, January 30, from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday, January 31, at 11:00AM at St. Sylvester Church in Medford, NY. Cremation to follow will be held privately.
Published in Newsday from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020