Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
[631] 475-0098
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Sylvester Church
Medford, NY
AGNES CANTARELLI Notice
CANTARELLI - Agnes, (nee Krauss), 80, of Holtsville, NY on January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Marianne (Michael) and John (Erin). Cherished grandmother of Michael, Ashley and Kim. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home (S. of LIE Ext 63) 500 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends on Thursday, January 30, from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday, January 31, at 11:00AM at St. Sylvester Church in Medford, NY. Cremation to follow will be held privately.
Published in Newsday from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
