Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Agnes Lawrence

Agnes Lawrence Notice
LAWRENCE - Agnes Mary (nee: Hartt) of Rockville Centre, NY on February 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Sr. Loving and devoted mother of Richard (Ruth), Alfred Jr., Joanne (Liam) Mayglothling, Guy (Kathy), Christopher (Lori), John (Elizabeth), and Jane (Charles) Cunningham. Adored grandmother (Babe) to 22 and great-grandmother to 25. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel Monday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 am St. Agnes Cathedral. Interment VA National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org in her name would be appreciated. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019
