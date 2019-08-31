|
O'KEEFE - Agnes M. of Levittown, NY on August 29, 2019. Beloved wife of William. Loving mother of William (Mary), Michael (Susan), James (Helen), Joseph (Elizabeth), Noreen O'Keefe-Murphy (James), Gerard (Denise) and the late Stephen (Cathy). Cherished grand-mother of 17 and great-grandmother of 4. Friends may call Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home at 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Mass Tuesday 10:00 AM at Holy Family R.C. Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to , in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 31, 2019