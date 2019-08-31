Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
(516) 796-0400
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes O'Keefe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes O'Keefe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes O'Keefe Notice
O'KEEFE - Agnes M. of Levittown, NY on August 29, 2019. Beloved wife of William. Loving mother of William (Mary), Michael (Susan), James (Helen), Joseph (Elizabeth), Noreen O'Keefe-Murphy (James), Gerard (Denise) and the late Stephen (Cathy). Cherished grand-mother of 17 and great-grandmother of 4. Friends may call Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home at 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Mass Tuesday 10:00 AM at Holy Family R.C. Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to , in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
Download Now