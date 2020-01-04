|
CASHMAN - Agnes P. of Bethpage, on December 31, 2019. Loving wife of late Raymond. Devoted mother of Ellen Chase (Gregory), Jeanne McHale (Cletus), Claire Flatley (Patrick), Patricia Cashman and Karen Cashman. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Gregory, Noreen, Melinda, Raymond and Bridget, also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11:00 am at St. Ignatius R C Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 4, 2020