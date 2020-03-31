Newsday Notices
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
PASCUZZI - Agnes, 89, of Greenlawn, on March 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles for 64 years. Loving mother of Joan Florio (Richard), and Edward Pascuzzi. Cherished grandmother of Peter and Amy Florio. Daughter of the late Louis and Zena Avino, Sr., sister of the late Louis Avino, Jr. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Private service at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, Huntington Station, Friday April 3rd, followed by interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington.
Published in Newsday from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
