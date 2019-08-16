Newsday Notices
Agnes Pasquale

Agnes Pasquale Notice
PASQUALE - Agnes Mary (Stewart) of Wantagh, NY, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, on August 13, 2019. Survived by loving husband of 57 years, Frank, daughters, Pamela and Lisa Marie, brother, David, brothers and sister-in-laws, Mario, Connie, Peter Sr., Iola, and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, David and Loretta, a niece and two nephews. She adored her family and her daughters were her treasures. She shined through her laughter, hard work, good deeds, forgiveness, kindness and compassion for others. She cherished her long career as a reading teacher and believed that education is the solution to many of society's problems. She found happiness with friends, reading, shopping and gardening. Agnes' was stjude.org and she hoped for a cure for pancreatic cancer (lustgarten.org). Contact family for service information.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2019
