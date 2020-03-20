|
SINSABAUGH - Aileen, 78, of Patchogue, passed peacefully on March 16th after a bravely fought health battle. She is the cherished mother of Kathy, Michael, and Susan (John). Proud Grandma to D.J., Arthur, Chris, Brandon, Mikey, Kera, and Johnny. A devoted wife to Lin. The cherished aunt of Coleen McMahon. She retired from the SCWA, where she was admired for her incredible work ethic and made lifelong friends. She is remembered for her quick wit, her kindness to strangers, and her unbelievable strength throughout her lifetime. Our lives will never be the same without you here, but you will live on in our hearts forever. I hope you are enjoying a hot cup of coffee, meatball hero (no parm), and scratch offs in Heaven. We love you forever Mom.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 20, 2020