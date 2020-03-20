Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Aileen Sinsabaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aileen Sinsabaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aileen Sinsabaugh Notice
SINSABAUGH - Aileen, 78, of Patchogue, passed peacefully on March 16th after a bravely fought health battle. She is the cherished mother of Kathy, Michael, and Susan (John). Proud Grandma to D.J., Arthur, Chris, Brandon, Mikey, Kera, and Johnny. A devoted wife to Lin. The cherished aunt of Coleen McMahon. She retired from the SCWA, where she was admired for her incredible work ethic and made lifelong friends. She is remembered for her quick wit, her kindness to strangers, and her unbelievable strength throughout her lifetime. Our lives will never be the same without you here, but you will live on in our hearts forever. I hope you are enjoying a hot cup of coffee, meatball hero (no parm), and scratch offs in Heaven. We love you forever Mom.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aileen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -