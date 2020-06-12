RITTER - Alan C., of Oyster Bay, NY on June 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Ellen. Loving father of Jill Salditt (Richard), Chuck Ritter (Heather) and the late Amy Kowalski. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Luke, Timothy, Catherine, Charlie, Georgia, Eliza and Alina. Great grandfather of Ophelia. Dear brother of Norma Johnson. Visiting Monday, June 15, 2020 2-4 and 7-9pm Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Interment private. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Diabetes Research Institute. www.diabetesresearch.org
Published in Newsday on Jun. 12, 2020.