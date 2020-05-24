Home

Alan Cochran


1932 - 2020
Alan Cochran Notice
COCHRAN - Alan B. was born September 21, 1932 in Mineola, NY and passed away after a brief illness on May 7, 2020. Loving husband to Marie, his wife of 64 years. Beloved father of Patricia (James), Alan (Katherine), Kenneth (Eileen), Daniel, (Carol), Thomas (Mary Jo) and James (Kristen). Proud Pop-Pop of Meagan (Mark), Brian (Caitlin), Mary Katherine, Julie, Kevin, Karen, Claire, Carolyn, Daniel, Kelly, Thomas, James, Shawn and Kate. Raised in Floral Park, Alan served with honor in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS McCard, attended CW Post College on the GI bill, earning his Master's Degree in Physics, worked as an Electrical Engineer for NYNEX and raised his family in New Hyde Park, NY.Alan loved spending time with his large family and hosted many celebrations and "star hikes" at his homes in Garden City and South Jamesport. A private family service was held, and a funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to New Hyde Park Funeral Home, New Hyde Park, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2020
