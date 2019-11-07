|
WALKER - Alan Hart, 80, of Naples, FL, formerly of New York, passed away September 29, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was a teacher at Elwood Public Schools from 1972 to 1985. He served as a director of com-puter curriculum at BOCES of Western Suffolk County, NY from 1985 to 1995. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; daughters, Alison Milligan(Ian) and Stephanie Walker; grandson, Connor Alan Milligan; granddaughter Shannon Yvette Milligan; sister, Lois Wagner (Jack) and brother, Dr. Frederic R. Walker. A memorial service will be held in Naples on November 8, 2019 at 11am, live-streamed at wwwnaples- ucc.org under live events. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alan Walker Musical Theater Scholarship through the Elwood Music Sponsors. Please visit GoFundMe.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 7, 2019