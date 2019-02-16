|
KORNBLATT - Alan G. on January 13, 2019. Loving husband of Diane (nee Lupski). Beloved father of Jacqueline (Luis) Febo and Jessica Cundiff. Dear grandfather of Tatiana, Jeremy, Cayden, Tyrion and Landon. Survived by his loving sister Michelle. Visiting Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Prayer Service Sunday evening at 7:30pm. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to the North Shore Animal League, 25 Davis Avenue, Port Washington, New York 11050 would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2019