|
|
MACKENZIE - Alan S. "Bud", Sr. of Syosset, NY at age 82 on April 21, 2020. Son of the late Dr. Alexander J. and Marion T. MacKenzie. Born in Brooklyn, NY. Beloved husband of 54 years of Dolores M. (nee Basel). Devoted father of Alan S. Jr. (Jeannie) Briarcliff Manor, NY; Dr. Andrew P. (Elena) Woodstock, CT; Karen M. Ebeling (Nathan) Rye, NY; and the late Matthew J. MacKenzie. Loving "Poppa Bud" to Matthew, Molly, Riley, Ian, Kiera, and Sophia MacKenzie and Audrey, Katherine, Mary Clare, and James Ebeling. Fond brother of Bonnie Rowan (Edward), Lauren Petit (Chris) and the late Donald (Jackie) and John Craig MacKenzie. Brother-in-law to William Basel (Claire) and the late Rev. Joseph, Robert (Lynda) and Paul (Joyce) Basel. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Graduate of St. Francis Preparatory School (Brooklyn, NY) and Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (BS & MS). Devoted parishioner of St. Edward Confessor Church (Syosset, NY). Enthusiastic organizer and volunteer for numerous St. Edward's CYO programs. Loyal Grumman employee for 34 years, including as Director of Data Networks at Grumman Data Systems (Bethpage, NY) and as Program Director of the NASA Information System Contract (Houston, TX). Passionate member of the Clan Gordon Highlanders Pipe Band and the Long Island Scottish Clan MacDuff. Always devoted to his children's lives, Bud, along with Dolores, remain avid fans of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Virginia Cavaliers, the Chaminade Flyers and the Our Lady of Mercy Academy Lady Mustangs. Brave until the end while battling Alzheimers Disease. We are grateful to the Harbor House (Oyster Bay, NY) team of caregivers for four years of loving care. Interment on April 29th at Holy Rood Cemetery (Westbury, NY) will be private. A memorial mass and celebration of Bud's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2020