Alan Nemser

Nemser- Alan, of Merrick, New York, died at home on June 10,h at the age of 106. He was an attorney, actively practicing law and coming to work every day until age 103, when, on Election Day, 2016 he fell on his way to vote. A son of Russian immigrants, and the youngest of 6 siblings, Al was born and grew up in Brooklyn. He was an avid debater, always happy to reminisce about how his teams at Boys High and Brooklyn College (1928 1930j never lost a debate. Al met Tess Wiener, his wife-to be, at Brooklyn College and used his debating skills to win her over. After Brooklyn Law School, he began working for Cohen & Fuchsberg, trying mostly personal injury cases. With a calm mellow baritone voice, he always made a strong argument as a litigator, but was also very good at making each side see the other's position when a compromise seemed the better course. Throughout his career, he was a caring counselor and advocate for his clients and his friends. When World War II broke out, Al, age 28, took a course in cryptography, thinking that he might be useful in some way other than on the battlefield, He was a natural and, with more study and training at Wright Field, Ohio, in the Air Force Technical Training Command, he spent the war years as a cryptographer and cryptanalyst in the Army Air Corps. He liked to tell about the time he decoded a message that might have been helpful in winning the war. The Civil War that is. His commanding officer had been approached by an historian, Louis A. Sigaud, who was writing a book about Belle Boyd, a Confederate spy. He presented an encrypted message from Jefferson Davis to General Howell Cobb that had never been decoded and wondered if anyone could make sense of it. The Captain immediately gave it to Ai, who worked on it all night. Figuring out that the key phrase to decode the message was 'Total Victory," he was able to place the decoded message in the Major's hand that morning. After the war, Al started his own general law practice on Court Street in Brooklyn. He was later joined by his daughter, Kathy, and eventually by Tess, who helped out after she retired from her job as a social worker in the Bureau for the Aged and Child Protective Services. Al used his cryptanalysis skills once again in 1994 when the New York copycat Zodiac Killer, still at large, sent coded messages to the New York Post about impending shootings. His son-in-law, Kieran Crowley, then a newspaper reporter and writer, took the message to Al and the two of them worked on it. They broke the code and the decoded message appeared in the paper the next day. It included the words "Be Ready For More". Al tenderly cared for Tess when she began to need some help in her late 90s. After her death at 100 he returned to work until his injury in 2016, after which he lived at home with expert help from his aide, Merle Sealey. AI is survived by his daughter and law partner Kathy Nemser; his daughter Erica Nemser Crowley; his granddaughter Ariel Crowley; his son-in-law Ray Neinstein and Ray's son Adam, as well as Tess's niece Deborah and her husband, Mort Kunstler; Tess's nephew, Joel Grey, and other loving friends and relatives.







