Brother Alan Zodda

Brother Alan Zodda Notice
ZODDA - Brother Alan, OSF passed away August 2 . Former teacher and coach at Bishop Ford and St Francis Prep High Schools. Brother was inducted into the CHSAA hall of fame in 1988. Visiting Sunday at Our Lady of The Angels Chapel, St Anthony's High School, 275 Wolf Hill Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11747 . Funeral Mass Monday 10:00am Our Lady of The Angels Chapel. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, West-bury. In Lieu of flowers donations to the Franciscan Brothers would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 3, 2019
