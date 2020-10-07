INGLESE - Albert A. of Seaford on October 5, 2020. Retired FDNY Lieutenant, Veteran of the US Army, K of C Memorare 3476. Beloved husband of Ellen. Loving father of Jeanne, Susan (Michael) Ludwikowski, Thomas (Sharon) Devoted grandfather of Jaclyn, Katherine, Rebecca, and Sophia. Cherished brother of Barbara Kenny, Richard, Jeanne McGuinness and the late Marie Nanz. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Mass-apequa Mass of Christian Burial Friday 9:45am. at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment Long Island National Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 7, 2020.