1/1
Albert A. Inglese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INGLESE - Albert A. of Seaford on October 5, 2020. Retired FDNY Lieutenant, Veteran of the US Army, K of C Memorare 3476. Beloved husband of Ellen. Loving father of Jeanne, Susan (Michael) Ludwikowski, Thomas (Sharon) Devoted grandfather of Jaclyn, Katherine, Rebecca, and Sophia. Cherished brother of Barbara Kenny, Richard, Jeanne McGuinness and the late Marie Nanz. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Mass-apequa Mass of Christian Burial Friday 9:45am. at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment Long Island National Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
09:45 AM
Maria Regina RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved