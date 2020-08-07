DE LA LASTRA - Albert, (better known as "Al d.") 83, of Treasure Island Florida, formerly of Bethpage passed away July 25, 2020. Al is survived by his loving wife Mary, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 2, 2020 days before his illness. His three children Lisa, Peter, Julie and his son-in-law Douglas Maclean, consider themselves fortunate for his guidance. His easy - going nature and willingness to help everyone will be remembered by all that knew him. Donations can be made in Al's memory to www.parc-fl.org
an organization that supports persons with disabilities.