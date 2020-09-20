Albert DiLullo

1/
DILULLO - Albert of Floral Park NY, on September 18, 2020. Devoted Husband of Amelia (nee Bruno). Loving father of Cynthia Shawver (Gary) and Valerie Ratto (Anthony) Fond Brother of Norma DeVivo. Cherished grandfather of 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Visiting Monday 7-9pm at Bethel Assemble of God Church., 194 Court House Road Franklin Square NY. Religious service Monday 8:00pm. Funeral Tuesday 10:00am. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Krauss Funeral Home Inc.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 20, 2020.
