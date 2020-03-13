Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Martyr Church
Sea Cliff, NY
View Map

Albert F. Papasidero Sr.


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert F. Papasidero Sr. Notice
PAPASIDERO - Albert F., Sr. of Glen Head, NY on March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Alice. Loving father of Al, Jr. (Phyllis), Jeff (Kathy) and the late Marion. Cherished grandfather of 8 and great- grandfather of 8. Visiting Sun- day 2-5 & 7-9pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545.www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Monday 10am at St. Boniface Martyr Church, Sea Cliff, NY. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Wash- ington, NY. Contributions may be made to Hospice Care Network, https://www. hospicecarenetwork.org/
Published in Newsday on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitting Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -