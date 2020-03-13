|
PAPASIDERO - Albert F., Sr. of Glen Head, NY on March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Alice. Loving father of Al, Jr. (Phyllis), Jeff (Kathy) and the late Marion. Cherished grandfather of 8 and great- grandfather of 8. Visiting Sun- day 2-5 & 7-9pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545.www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Monday 10am at St. Boniface Martyr Church, Sea Cliff, NY. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Wash- ington, NY. Contributions may be made to Hospice Care Network, https://www. hospicecarenetwork.org/
Published in Newsday on Mar. 13, 2020