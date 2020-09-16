1/1
Albert Fanelli
FANELLI - Albert of East Northport, NY went to be with Jesus on September 11, 2020 at the age of 91. A devout Catholic who volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and van-driver at St. Anthony of Padua Parish. A veteran of the U.S Army. Beloved husband of Lorraine. Cherished father of Albert (Mattia) Fanelli, Celeste (Richard) Bartumioli, and the late Patrice (Kenneth) Mulvihill. Loving grandfather of Marco, Diana, Christina, Lisa, Kenny, and Mikey. Visitation Thursday, September 17th, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Friday, September 18th at 11:00 am at St. Anthony of Padua in East Northport. Interment to follow at St. Philip Neri Cemetery in East Northport. bfhli.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
