Albert Fanelli

FANELLI - Albert of East Northport, NY went to be with Jesus on September 11, 2020 at the age of 91. A devout Catholic who volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and van-driver at St. Anthony of Padua Parish. A veteran of the U.S Army. Beloved husband of Lorraine. Cherished father of Albert (Mattia) Fanelli, Celeste (Richard) Bartumioli, and the late Patrice (Kenneth) Mulvihill. Loving grandfather of Marco, Diana, Christina, Lisa, Kenny, and Mikey. Visitation Thursday, September 17th, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Friday, September 18th at 11:00 am at St. Anthony of Padua in East Northport. Interment to follow at St. Philip Neri Cemetery in East Northport. bfhli.com