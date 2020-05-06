Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Northport Rural Cemetery
Albert Flad Notice
FLAD - Albert Edward, of East Northport at 91 years of age. A proud Veteran of the US Army who served in the Korean War and retired Director of Machining Operations for Grumman. Beloved husband of the late Jacquelyn. Cherished father of Douglas (Carole) and Judy (Stephen). Treasured grandfather of Megan, Christian, Jordan, Kyle, Stephen, and Anne. Great grandfather of Richard, Robert, and Harvey. Loving brother of Edith. Private funeral services and interment at Northport Rural Cemetery have been arranged by the Brueggemann Funeral Home. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020
