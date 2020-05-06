|
FLAD - Albert Edward, of East Northport at 91 years of age. A proud Veteran of the US Army who served in the Korean War and retired Director of Machining Operations for Grumman. Beloved husband of the late Jacquelyn. Cherished father of Douglas (Carole) and Judy (Stephen). Treasured grandfather of Megan, Christian, Jordan, Kyle, Stephen, and Anne. Great grandfather of Richard, Robert, and Harvey. Loving brother of Edith. Private funeral services and interment at Northport Rural Cemetery have been arranged by the Brueggemann Funeral Home. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020