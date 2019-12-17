|
MAROHN - Albert J. of E. Northport N.Y. on December 13, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and Laurie. Adored father of Linda (Dennis) Jurs, Kenneth (Sylvia), Albert and the late Susan Higgins. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Brian, Patrick, Katie and Erika, and great-grandfather of 4. Loving brother of Joan Simone. Reposing Tuesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Commack Abbey Inc. 96 Commack Road, Commack N.Y. Mass of a Christian Burial Wednesday 10am at Christ the King RC Church, Commack N.Y. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 17, 2019