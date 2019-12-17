Home

Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
Reposing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
Reposing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King RC Church
Commack, NY
Albert Marohn Notice
MAROHN - Albert J. of E. Northport N.Y. on December 13, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and Laurie. Adored father of Linda (Dennis) Jurs, Kenneth (Sylvia), Albert and the late Susan Higgins. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Brian, Patrick, Katie and Erika, and great-grandfather of 4. Loving brother of Joan Simone. Reposing Tuesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Commack Abbey Inc. 96 Commack Road, Commack N.Y. Mass of a Christian Burial Wednesday 10am at Christ the King RC Church, Commack N.Y. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 17, 2019
