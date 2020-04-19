Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Marshall Notice
MARSHALL - Albert F. passed way April 15, 2020 at the age of 100. Loving husband of the late Birthe (nee Johansen). Adoring father of Thomas (Michelle) and Suzanne Stockman (James). Beloved grandfather of Joshua, Brandon, Erika, Joseph and Hannah. Retired after more than 40 years as a Flight Engineer Officer for Pan American Airways. Proud WWII Army veteran. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Albert's memory to The American Red Cross.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -