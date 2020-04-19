|
MARSHALL - Albert F. passed way April 15, 2020 at the age of 100. Loving husband of the late Birthe (nee Johansen). Adoring father of Thomas (Michelle) and Suzanne Stockman (James). Beloved grandfather of Joshua, Brandon, Erika, Joseph and Hannah. Retired after more than 40 years as a Flight Engineer Officer for Pan American Airways. Proud WWII Army veteran. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Albert's memory to The American Red Cross.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020