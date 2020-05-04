Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Mayr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Mayr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Mayr Notice
MAYR - Albert H., on April 23, 2020, of Oyster Bay, NY (formerly of Freeport, NY). Albert was born April 10, 1921 and passed away due to the Covid-19 related illness. Distinguished WWII Army Veteran, receiving the Silver Star for his heroic deeds in the South Pacific. Beloved husband of the late Gloria H. Mayr. Loving brother-in-law of Alice L. Cassaro (the late James). Uncle and grand uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were private. Interment took place at Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., Seaford. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -