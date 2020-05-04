|
MAYR - Albert H., on April 23, 2020, of Oyster Bay, NY (formerly of Freeport, NY). Albert was born April 10, 1921 and passed away due to the Covid-19 related illness. Distinguished WWII Army Veteran, receiving the Silver Star for his heroic deeds in the South Pacific. Beloved husband of the late Gloria H. Mayr. Loving brother-in-law of Alice L. Cassaro (the late James). Uncle and grand uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were private. Interment took place at Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., Seaford. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 4, 2020