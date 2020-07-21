1/
Albert Rapuano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAPUANO - Albert F. of Massapequa, passed at age 96. Beloved husband of Josephine Rapuano. Loving father of Cheryl Krohn and John (Susan) Rapuano. Dearest father-in- law to the late Ted Krohn. Cherished grandfather to Evan, Kerry and 6 other grandchildren. Adored great grandfather of 8 beautiful great grandchildren. Albert was a proud WWll Veteran who loved spending time with his family. Funeral wake will be on Tuesday, July 21, from 2-4 & 7-9pm at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, NY 11762. Funeral Mass the following morning at 11:30am St. Rose of Lima in Massapequa. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Massapequafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Wake
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Wake
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved