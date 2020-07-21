Albert Rapuano

RAPUANO - Albert F. of Massapequa, passed at age 96. Beloved husband of Josephine Rapuano. Loving father of Cheryl Krohn and John (Susan) Rapuano. Dearest father-in- law to the late Ted Krohn. Cherished grandfather to Evan, Kerry and 6 other grandchildren. Adored great grandfather of 8 beautiful great grandchildren. Albert was a proud WWll Veteran who loved spending time with his family. Funeral wake will be on Tuesday, July 21, from 2-4 & 7-9pm at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, NY 11762. Funeral Mass the following morning at 11:30am St. Rose of Lima in Massapequa. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Massapequafuneralhome.com