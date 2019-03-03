|
STERGER - Albert R. "Skip" suddenly on February 27, 2019 of Valley Stream. Member of Post #854 American Legion Sons, Gas attendant for the Village of Valley Stream, Model N Scale train enthusiast, Beloved husband of Mary, Devoted father of Jennifer, Caroline, and Dawn. Dear stepfather of David and James. Cherished grandfather of Caitlyn, Breanna, Erin, Emily, David and Brittany. Family will receive friends Monday, March 4, 2019 at The Moore Funeral Home, 54 West Jamaica Avenue, Valley Stream--Visitation from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9:30 am at Holy Name of Mary R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Saint Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2019