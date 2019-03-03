Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Moore Funeral Home
54 West Jamaica Avenue
Valley Stream, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Moore Funeral Home
54 West Jamaica Avenue
Valley Stream, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Name of Mary R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Sterger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Sterger

Notice Condolences Flowers

Albert Sterger Notice
STERGER - Albert R. "Skip" suddenly on February 27, 2019 of Valley Stream. Member of Post #854 American Legion Sons, Gas attendant for the Village of Valley Stream, Model N Scale train enthusiast, Beloved husband of Mary, Devoted father of Jennifer, Caroline, and Dawn. Dear stepfather of David and James. Cherished grandfather of Caitlyn, Breanna, Erin, Emily, David and Brittany. Family will receive friends Monday, March 4, 2019 at The Moore Funeral Home, 54 West Jamaica Avenue, Valley Stream--Visitation from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9:30 am at Holy Name of Mary R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Saint Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.