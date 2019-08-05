|
LEGROW Albert W. on August 2, 2019 of South Setauket, LI. Beloved husband of the late Carol L. Loving father of Rick (Karen), Darlene Maggio and Terri Pincus. Cherished grandfather Luke (Tiffany), Kate, Peter, Jesse, Dawn (John), Brendan and MaryRose. Adored great grandfather of Shane, McKenna, Blakely and Grady. Dear brother of Vivian Doering. Reposing at O. B. Davis Funeral Home, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, NY. Visitation on Tuesday, August 6th from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday morning. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Long Island State Veterans Home, 100 Patriots Road, Stony Brook, NY 11790
Published in Newsday on Aug. 5, 2019