Albert Whidden

Albert Whidden Notice
WHIDDEN - Albert E., on June 11, 2019, of Brooklyn (formerly of Wantagh). Beloved brother of Barbara Layer, Lois Totura, John (Karen), Eleanor Juhase (Alex), and Charles (Joan). Loving uncle to 20 nieces and nephews. Cherished friend of Jeri. Al was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. Reposing Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Religious service Sunday 8 PM at the funeral home. Private cremation to follow. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 15, 2019
