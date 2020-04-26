Home

WINCKLER - Albin Leo, born 1927, died at home on April 22, 2020, He did not contract COVID-19. Survived by wife Patricia and four children: Steven, Katherine, James and Steven Bohn and nine grandchildren. Daughter Marianne Chengrian predeceased him in 2018. Enlisted in US Navy in 1945, he served on four vessels. He attended Academy of Aeronautics, to become a licensed aircraft mechanic.Member of Fresh Water Anglers of LI, volunteer docent at American Airpower Museum and casting instructor at NYS DEC family fishing days.Military ceremony at the niche at LI National Cemetery when possible.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
