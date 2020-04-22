Home

Aldo Joseph Casali


1928 - 2020
Aldo Joseph Casali Notice
CASALI Aldo Joseph, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at age 91. Formerly of Westbury, NY. Born September 26, 1928 in San Marino, Italy. Longtime employee of the United States Postal Service in Westbury. Former husband of Theresa. Loving father of Michael (Jeanne) and Albert (Ann). Beloved grandfather of Dominic (Shelby), Ryan (Nicole), Joseph and Michael. Brother of Amelia Sulger and the late Anna Wickey. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. In light of current circumstances, a private funeral will be held. The family will be holding a memorial celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Long Island Chapter, 300 Broadhollow Road, LL 100, Melville, NY 11747. We would like to thank the staff of Grandell Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Long Beach for their care of Aldo the past four years and South Nassau Community Hospital in Oceanside as he battled Coronavirus the past few weeks. Our family is grateful to everyone for their expression of sympathy and support.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020
