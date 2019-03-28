VAUGHAN - Aldyth E., of Viera passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Aldyth was born in Panama, Republic of Panama on July 10, 1929 and immigrated to the United States with her parents, Terence O'Connell DeBourg and Clarissa DeBourg at the age of sixteen. Aldyth always had a love of medicine and of teaching and became a Registered Nurse as well as a School Nurse Teacher at Shelter Rock School in Manhasset. She went on to earn a Master's Degree in Education as well as a Master's Degree in Public Administration. While at Shelter Rock, Aldyth also served as Vice Principal and developed the Health Curriculum for the Manhasset School District. After retiring to Florida with her husband, Aldyth served as President of the Melbourne Palm Bay Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Aldyth was pre- deceased by Emmett Vaughan, her husband of sixty two years as well as her brother Frank DeBourg. She loved her family with all her heart and enjoyed the company of countless friends who loved her in return. Aldyth is survived by her loving sons Russell, Stephen and Terence, Daugh-ter-in-Law Helen, and grandchildren Jarett, Sydnee and Kayla as well as family pets Rocco, Curtis and Bella. Aldyth was a unique woman who was kind, caring, loving yet powerful and strong. Her ever present smile and positive energy will be missed more than words can say. Burial will be held in NY on Thursday, March 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Melbourne Palm Bay Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., PO Box 2885, Melbourne, Florida, 32902. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, FL 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com. Published in Newsday on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary